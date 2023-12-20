Khalifa University of Science and Technology announced that it topped the country's universities for the second year in a row, and that it is among the best 40 universities in Asia, according to the QS Foundation's classification of global universities in the field of sustainability 2024, which included 1,400 academic institutions.

In the environmental impact criterion within the classification, Khalifa University ranked among the top 200 universities in the world. This classification highlights the various means taken by universities around the world to take measures aimed at addressing the most important issues facing the world with regard to the environment, and social and administrative impacts.

The QS University Sustainability Ranking analyzes issues of environmental education, research, sustainability and employability, in addition to health and quality of life for university students, and also for society on a large scale.

Academic institutions must qualify for the QS World University Rankings in order to be included in the Sustainability Rankings for Universities.