Friday, May 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, has died

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 13, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, United Arab Emirates

Since 2004 he was the president of the United Arab Emirates and supreme commander of the Armed Forces.

Since 2004 he was the president of the United Arab Emirates and supreme commander of the Armed Forces.

Official mourning was declared in the country and will last 40 days from today.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

See also  Harassment, a professor denounced: the scandal breaks out in a high school in Siena

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Khalifa #Bin #Zayed #Nahyan #President #United #Arab #Emirates #died

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

18 years of empowerment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.