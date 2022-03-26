Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Yesterday, Wahat Al Karama participated in the global community in reviving Earth Hour, by turning off all its lights for an hour to contribute to reducing energy consumption, in confirmation of the Oasis’s commitment to social responsibility by enhancing its role in spreading community awareness.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, said that participating in the revival of the Earth Hour comes within the framework of our commitment to applying the best international standards to reduce the environmental footprint, reduce pollution, and emphasize the importance of the principle of partnership in building a future. sustainable for all, stressing that the oasis, even if its lights are turned off, will remain shining bright with the names of the nation’s martyrs, shining with the glories of the nation, a beacon of truth and a beacon for generations.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan also stressed that the UAE is at the forefront of countries that have taken many successful measures to reduce the effects of global warming, provide sustainable and economically feasible energy sources by investing in peaceful nuclear and solar energy, and promote the use of the latest technologies and solutions. To reduce carbon emissions and the effects of climate change, in line with international efforts around the world.