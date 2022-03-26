Dubai (WAM)





His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, visited the Croatian pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, located in the mobility area, which combines its history, civilization and geographical nature.

His Excellency – accompanied by Jasmine Devlik, Consul General of the Republic of Croatia in Dubai and the Northern Regions and Commissioner-General of the Pavilion – was briefed on the history and development of Croatia and the first inventors and symbols of scientists throughout history, most notably Nikola Tesla, who contributed to the establishment of the first telephone exchange in Budapest, Hungary and has many innovations, from Most notably, the use of alternating electric current in hydroelectric power stations.

His Excellency also visited the Bolivia pavilion at the exhibition, where he was received by Raquel Orozco, Commissioner-General of the pavilion, who briefed His Excellency on the various investment and development opportunities that characterize it, especially in the field of gas and oil, and investment opportunities in lithium and other renewable energies.