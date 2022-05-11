Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, received today in Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi, Lieutenant-General Costandinos Floros, Chief of the General Staff of the Greek National Defense, as part of his official visit to the country.

Upon his arrival at Wahat Al Karama, he reviewed with Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan the guard of honor ceremony, then laid a wreath in front of the Martyr’s Monument, which consists of 31 panels leaning on each other as a symbol of unity, solidarity and solidarity between the leadership of the UAE, its people and its heroic soldiers.

During a tour by the Chief of the General Staff of the Greek National Defense in various parts of the oasis, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan gave a full explanation of its facilities, which symbolize the heroism and sacrifices of the brave sons of the UAE and express many of the great national values ​​and connotations, and concluded his tour by recording a speech In the visitor’s book, it expresses its appreciation for the heroism and sacrifices of the martyrs of the United Arab Emirates.

It is noteworthy that the Oasis of Dignity is considered one of the most prominent national and cultural landmarks in the capital, Abu Dhabi, as it was built to commemorate the heroism of the UAE martyrs and their sacrifices in order to defend the homeland and protect its gains and achievements.