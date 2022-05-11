Dubai (Union)

Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, affirmed that the UAE government places youth at the center of its initiatives aimed at promoting the achievement of sustainable development goals. This came during a speech she gave during an open session with members of the young leaders of the sustainable development goals, in the presence of a number of concerned officials.

Her Excellency said: “The UAE leadership trusts and bets on the capabilities and energies of our youth, and has worked to institutionalize listening to them through specialized youth councils. Today, we are in a race with the world to enhance our competitiveness and develop our capabilities, and the youth group forms a pillar of the government’s initiatives to achieve the goals of sustainability, which we bet on. To excel in various fields. She stressed the importance of working to bridge the distances between young people and their national role models, as these personalities represent a source of inspiration that motivates young people to strive and persevere to achieve their aspirations and develop their societies. Her Excellency Shamma Al Mazrouei added that the participation of young people in the Young Leaders Program for the Sustainable Development Goals contributes to increasing their skills, building their capabilities, and accelerating the development process in the country and the region.. It also enhances their contributions to designing policies and initiatives launched by federal and local governments to enhance global efforts in achieving sustainability.

For his part, Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and Vice-Chairman of the National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals, said: “We are proud of the youth and their capabilities, and we see ambition and excellence in them. They have gone through many stages to reach this distinguished position and location. The march of every young man indicates that they are leaders and makers of success.

Initiatives

The youth session hosted Ferid Belhaj, Vice President of the World Bank for the Middle East and North Africa, and Dr. Judy Koriansky, the President of the United Nations and Professor of Psychology at Columbia University, who presented inspiring examples from their lives, shared their experiences with the youth audience and talked about the importance of the role of youth, whether Through government work or international organizations, in designing policies and launching initiatives that support sustainable development goals. It is noteworthy that the Young Leaders Program for the Sustainable Development Goals is a national initiative designed to empower the youth of the UAE and provide them with knowledge and skills to enhance their effective role in achieving the sustainable development goals, as it aspires to form the next generation of young leaders who participate in efforts to implement the global agenda.