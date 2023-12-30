Today, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, offered his condolences on the death of Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi, during his visit to the condolence council in the Al Naifa area in Al Ain.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office said on its website, “His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and children of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to cover him with His vast mercy, to dwell him in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace.”

His Highness pointed out that the UAE has lost one of its loyal men, who served his country and society with all sincerity and dedication, and had influential imprints on his long journey with the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” in the various tasks and responsibilities that the late man held.

His Highness's condolences were accepted by Matar, Saeed, Mohammed, Abdullah, Sultan, Hamid and Mansour, the sons of the deceased Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi, and a group of his family members and relatives.