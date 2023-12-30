In 2022, 554,473 incidents were registered in units of this type, according to data from the Ministry of Justice

A survey carried out by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security states that only 18.66% of Women's Assistance Police Stations (Deams) have 24-hour service. The data was obtained from surveys carried out with military and civil police, fire departments, forensic agencies and women's care units, as well as institutions focused on investigating narcotics in all federative units.

The diagnosis also says that 554,473 incidents were recorded by these units in 2022 – the base year of the research released in 2023. Of this total, 170,984 were threats.

The Ministry of Justice recalls that, in that year, Law 14,541/2023, sanctioned in 2023 by the president, was not yet in force. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), which guarantees 24-hour operation of these units, including on Sundays and holidays.

Narcotics

According to the survey, 44% of units specializing in narcotics investigation are located in the Southeast and 23% in the Northeast. In the Legal Amazon, which corresponds to 59% of the Brazilian territory, 15% of these investigation posts are located. The region encompasses eight states (Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Mato Grosso, Pará, Rondônia, Roraima and Tocantins) and part of Maranhão.

The number is equivalent to 12 police units specialized in narcotics investigation. The Ministry of Justice highlights that, in 2022, these units were responsible for the seizure of 737.5 thousand kilos of drugs, 65 firearms, 181 vehicles, 9 vessels and 877 cell phones.

Military and civil police

Regarding the profile of public security institutions, the research identified “interruption of a series of three consecutive years of decline in the number of active military police officers in the country, with an increase of 0.6% compared to 2021 (addition of 2,300 police officers)”.

The survey also points to an increase in female personnel in the military police, with 2022 being the peak year for this increase, with a 1.6% increase in women in corporations.

Regarding the declared race-color, the data indicate that, of the total number of military police officers in Brazil, the majority (39.2%) declare themselves to be white; 31.8% declare themselves brown and 5.2% black. “Only 0.7% of military police officers declared themselves yellow and 0.3% declared themselves indigenous”, details the survey, highlighting that there was, in this case, a “high percentage of unreported data [22,9%]”, says the diagnosis.

According to the study, the number of civil police officers increased for the second consecutive year. The number of active delegates, clerks and agents grew by 1% compared to 2021. This is equivalent to an increase of 1,017 professionals.

Of these, 58.9% declare themselves white; 26.6%, mixed race; 3.8%, black; 0.7%, yellow; and 0.3%, indigenous people. Unreported data, in this regard, represents 9.7% of the total.

Firefighters and experts

Taking military fire departments as a focus, the survey identified that, in 2022, the workforce increased by 0.9%, which corresponds to an increase of 622 professionals to the workforce. According to the Ministry of Justice, this represented a percentage increase of 0.9%.

Of the active military firefighters, 41.7% declare themselves to be mixed race; 36.8%, white; 8.4%, black; 1.6%, yellow; and 0.3%, indigenous people. In this regard, the percentage of uninformed data was 11.1%.

The number of experts increased by 6.5% in 2022, compared to 2021. The survey shows that, in 2022, the number of male experts fell by 1.7%, a loss that was compensated with an increase of 2.6% in the number of female professionals.

The majority of criminal experts active in Brazil declare themselves to be white (56%); 16.6% declare themselves mixed race; and 2.9%, black. Only 2.6% of experts declared themselves yellow and 0.2% declared themselves indigenous. The percentage of uninformed data was 21.7%.

With information from Brazil Agency.