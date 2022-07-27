His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, approved the plan of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge to expand the educational partnership schools project after the success achieved by 22 of the partnership schools, educational at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

During a meeting of His Highness with the senior management of the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, he was briefed on the developments of the opening of nine new educational partnership schools next September with the beginning of the academic year 2022/2023, providing an additional capacity of up to 12,000 academic seats at the beginning of the next academic year 2022/2023. This brings the number of educational partnership schools to 31, while raising the school’s capacity to 46,500 academic seats. His Highness noted the success of the innovative education model from the Department of Education and Knowledge, which is based on partnership between the public and private sectors, which contributed to supporting more than 93% of students. To achieve tangible progress in their academic performance since joining the programme.

The new schools provide a high-quality educational environment for students at all levels of education, from kindergarten to high school, and contribute to attracting more Emirati competencies to work in the education sector, after the program succeeded in recruiting more than 139 Emiratis to occupy educational and administrative positions.

The educational partnership schools project witnessed a rapid growth process, which began with the opening of Al Rayana School in 2018, with a capacity of 2,700 seats, bringing the number of schools during the past four academic years to 22 schools (15 of them in Abu Dhabi and seven in Al Ain). The capacity of the educational partnerships schools increased to reach 34,500 seats, while the schools witnessed an increase in student registration rates, bringing the number of registered students in educational partnerships schools in the last academic year to 30,198 students.

Sarah Awad Issa Muslim, Minister of State for Early Education and Head of the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, said, “Educational Partnership Schools focus on sustaining quality education opportunities and improving students’ academic performance. Employing the best international experiences and local expertise and competencies, Al Sharakat Educational Schools offer a curriculum designed specifically to support students’ academic, social and intellectual growth.”

She emphasized the achievements of the educational partnerships schools, which were represented in the development of the academic performance of students, and in their ability to provide rewarding job opportunities for Emirati citizens, who contribute today to the development of the national education sector.

And she continued: “In addition to strengthening the UAE economy, educational partnership schools have important benefits on the social level in the country, as its comprehensive curriculum focuses on developing a generation of Emirati citizens who adhere to their roots and national identity and are open to the world.”

She concluded by saying: “Educational partnerships schools adopt the comprehensive development of the individual competencies of each student as a main objective of their operations, as they enable male and female students to achieve their full potential, to be productive and influential individuals in their society and the labor market,” noting the efforts of the program’s partners from the private sector, “who have proven well-deserved. The benefits that can be achieved through the optimal use of government resources to achieve national development goals. It is noteworthy that the educational partnership schools curriculum includes the main subjects, such as mathematics, science and English, in addition to Arabic, Islamic education, social studies according to the curriculum of the Ministry of Education, and many extra-curricular activities such as physical education, swimming and others.

Educational partnerships schools offer their curriculum in a stimulating environment for outstanding students, and supportive of students’ academic needs through customized academic intervention programmes.

Since its inception, Al Sharakat Educational Schools have achieved significant academic successes.

Compared to the penultimate academic year (2019-2020), students achieved a remarkable development in their average academic performance in the previous academic year, as 95% of students improved their reading skills, 94% of them recorded an improvement in their performance in mathematics, and 89% in mathematics. Science and language proficiency.

The new schools will be distributed over the specific geographical areas of the educational partnerships schools, to provide easy access for students, and the educational partnerships schools provide a modern work environment for Emirati competencies in a way that enables them to realize their passion and potential in the education sector. The schools, through a recruitment program for Emirati nationals, have attracted 139 employees to fill educational and administrative positions. Employees undergo training and qualification programs to enhance their competencies and skills in communication, time management, productivity and other important aspects of their career.

After they complete the 12-month training period, the performance of the nominated employees is evaluated, and those qualified are given employment opportunities offered by private operators.

Amer Al Hammadi, Undersecretary of the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, said, “This educational model employs fruitful partnerships between the public and private sectors to provide quality education opportunities for our students, and achieve the goals of economic diversification. Education has always been at the top of our national priorities to make the country a regional and global center in the education sector, and we are keen to empower the younger generations with the skills and talents necessary to meet the challenges of the future.”

He added: “We are confident in the role of educational partnerships schools in graduating a generation of people who are able to learn lifelong and master the skills of the 21st century, and in their ability to contribute to advancing the development of human capital in the UAE by providing students with competencies that will enable them to achieve the national agenda in developing the knowledge economy and improving the knowledge economy.” competitiveness of the country at the global level.

