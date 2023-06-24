In a post on his official Facebook page, Zelensky stated: “Whoever chooses the path of evil destroys himself. He sends columns of soldiers to destroy the life of another country – and he cannot prevent them from desertion and betrayal.”

He added: “He despises the people and throws hundreds of thousands into the war, in order to ultimately isolate himself in Moscow from those whom he himself armed.”

He continued, “For too long, Russia used propaganda to hide its weakness and the stupidity of its government. Now there is so much chaos that no lie can hide.”

The Ukrainian president explained: “Russia’s weakness is clear. A comprehensive weakness. The longer Russia keeps its forces and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain and problems it will face later.”

He concluded his post by emphasizing that “Ukraine is able to protect Europe from the spread of Russian evil and chaos.”

Earlier, the commander of Wagner’s forces, Yevgeny Prigozhin, declared armed rebellion against the Russian state, stating that Moscow would have a new president.

In the aftermath, the Russian military launched a military operation to counter the Wagner rebellion, which President Vladimir Putin described as a “stab in the back”.