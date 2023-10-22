Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

Khaled Jassim Al Midfa, Vice President of the Marine Sports Federation and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, won membership in the International Federation, from 2023 to 2027, in a vote during the General Assembly held in the Dutch capital, Amsterdam.

Al Midfa expressed his happiness with the achievement, which reflects the global confidence in the people of the Emirates, thanks to the care, interest and great support that sports enjoys in its various fields from the wise leadership, stressing that the Emirates is moving forward in performing its mission, and is working through clear strategies to develop new and strong plans to advance… In marine sports globally.