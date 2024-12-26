Keys to the single registration of short-term rentals: who is affected and what changes

The Official State Gazette (BOE) published this Tuesday the Royal Decree approving the registration of short-term rentals, after the Government gave the green light to the measure in the last Council of Ministers of the year. This is Royal Decree 1312/2024, of December 23, which regulates the Single Lease Registration procedure and creates the Digital Single Window for Leases for the collection and exchange of data related to rental services. short-term accommodations. Here we tell you its keys:

What does it consist of?

In response to the European mandate, this standard unifies the state-level registration for short-term accommodation rental services. In this way, properties for tourist and temporary use must have a registration number and platforms such as Airbnb must make it visible in their ads.

Short-term accommodation rental service is understood to be the “rental for a short period of one or more units, for tourist purposes or not, in exchange for remuneration, whether professional or not,” according to the definition offered. the decree recently published in the BOE.

Who is affected?

The rule applies to tourist rentals, seasonal rentals, rentals of rooms or other properties that allow short-term accommodation and that entail financial remuneration, as long as they are offered through transactional online platforms.

In this way, the registration affects both online platforms that offer short-term rentals in Spain and individual hosts who rent their home for these purposes. The homes must have adequate equipment, furniture and fixtures to accommodate the use of the temporary unit in accordance with the regulations.

Landlords must have a registration number

Landlords are required to obtain a registration number, provide the required information, meet the information requirements, update it when a change occurs and communicate the registration number assigned to them to the online platforms.

The platforms, for their part, are required to ensure that landlords identify their homes using this number in their applications, guarantee that landlords can include it in their advertisements and that it is visible; perform random and periodic checks.

They must also inform landlords of the registration procedure and comply within 48 hours with administrative resolutions ordering the elimination or disabling of advertisements linked to a suspended or withdrawn registration number.

When does the rule come into force?

The registration will come into force on January 2, 2025, although its application will be effective from July 1, 2025, giving a transition period for companies and administrations to adapt to the provisions of the new standard.

Spain thus becomes the first country in the European Union to implement the European regulation that establishes the obligation for Member States to create an information system on short-term rentals through a registration system. .

The Minister of Housing and Urban Agenda, Isabel Rodríguez, committed last May to launch it before the end of 2025, one year earlier than mandated by the European regulation.

What happens if the standard is not met?

“Until the approval of a sanctioning regime for the infractions that are regulated derived from this rule, the sanctioning regimes and obligations contemplated in state, regional and local regulations will apply,” according to the decree.

Here you can consult the full text of the royal decree published in the BOE: