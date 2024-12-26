After Christmas, comes one of the most anticipated moments of each season for all fashion lovers, winter sales. Although during Easter – especially on Three Kings’ Day – special gifts are usually received, the discount season becomes the perfect time to get that treat that you have been wanting for so many months or that essential garment that, for one reason or another, has not yet been you have been able to get. And this, at much more affordable prices than during the rest of the year.

As a general rule, brands begin to lower the price of their items on January 7, just when the Christmas season officially ends, but the truth is that each house has an official start date, especially considering that sometimes , discounts start earlier online than physically. There are even brands that could start before Three Kings Day, which is great for buying details at a lower cost.

Inditex Group

The discounts of Inditex group They are undoubtedly the most anticipated and although they have not made an official statement, each season they follow the same trend. Zara, Zara Home, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Pull & Bear and Lefties They could start with their catalog discounts on January 6 online.









However, each of these signings will start at a different time. Normally, Zara always tends to be last. Additionally, in the mobile application they will start one hour earlier than on the web. It is estimated that in the ‘app’, Zara will start at 8 pm on the 6th and the other brands, somewhat earlier. In physical stores, it will be on January 7.

Mango

Like Zara, Mango could kick off its sales on January 6 at 8 p.m. online. In physical establishments, on January 7. However, many items from their collection are already on sale. In addition, as they have done in other years, they could begin their private sales on Saturday, January 4, only for registered users on their website.

The English Court

The El Corte Inglés sales could officially begin on January 7, although the previous days they will begin to reduce their catalog.

Sphere

Although it belongs to El Corte Inglés, discounts at Sfera could start even a week earlier and also in the same format as Inditex and Mango. On January 1, their sales could begin online and on the 2nd, in physical stores.

H&M

This brand is one of the first to reduce its catalog and everything indicates that this year they will begin with winter discounts starting December 28.

Cortefiel

If we go to the Cortefiel website, we can already find discounts of up to 60% on selected items.

Springfield

Last year, Springfield started offerings on January 1, so this 2025 could be the same. However, on their website we can now enjoy up to 50% off in their ‘Christmas Special’ section.

When do the 2025 winter sales start in each Autonomous Community?

Although they usually occupy the same dates, each Autonomous Community has its own sales calendar:

– Andalusia, Melilla, Balearic Islands and Murcia: from January 7 to March 7.

– Asturias, Canary Islands, Castilla y León, Catalonia, Extremadura and Navarra: from January 7 to March 6.

– Cantabria: from January 7 to April 6.

– Castile-La Mancha: from January 7 to March 31.

– Ceuta: from January 7 to February 28.

– Valencian Community: they begin the first working day after kings (January 7) until the second Saturday of March (March 7)

– Galicia: from January 7 to April 7.

– Madrid: from January 1 to March 31.

– the Basque Country: from January 7 to March 31.