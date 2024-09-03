Tajik terrorist arrested in Rome in 2018 remains in prison, laundered luxury cars in Eastern Europe

The investigating judge of Romefollowing the investigations carried out by the police of the Digos and at the request of the Capitoline prosecutor’s office, yesterday issued a custodial order against a 32-year-old Tajik citizen, an active member of a European network linked to the terrorist organization conventionally known as ‘Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan Province (ISIL-KP or ISKP)‘ for complicity in the recycling of motor vehicles and possession and manufacture of false identification documents valid for expatriation.

The foreigner is currently being held in the Terni County Jailawaiting extradition to Tajikistan, following the execution of the international arrest warrant, issued on 16 April 2018 by the Rudaki judge for the crime of ‘mercenary activity’, provided for by Article 401 of the Tajik Penal Code and punishable by a maximum sentence of 12 years of imprisonment, having joined the ranks of the ‘Islamic State’on the territory of the Syriawhere he took part in hostilities against government forces.

From the analysis of the contents of the device seized from the suspect at the time of his arrest in Rome on 8 April, it clearly emerged that the foreigner is involved, together with other individuals certified in Italy and abroad (some of whom are in the process of being identified), with a prominent position, in activities of luxury vehicle recycling to be transferred to Eastern Europeremoved or illegally acquired in Italy.

A total of 19,400 files relating to vehicle images were found inside the device, collected in the category called ‘Key Evidence – Vehicles’ – some of which can be associated with specific chats, as it is objectively indicative of the volume of illicit business managed by the suspect and the other individuals.

They have been identified 17 vehiclesall reported in the inter-force database, in Italy and abroad, for theft or embezzlementof which the individual events relating to their illicit exportation to Eastern European countries have been reconstructed.

He was also charged with the criminal offence provided for and punished by art. 497-bis for having used, to travel in Italy and abroad, a passport issued by the Ukrainian authorities, with false personal details, despite his identity having been ascertained through the Tajikistan authorities.