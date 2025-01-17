The quintessential New Year’s resolution is to get in shape. The numbers confirm this general feeling: according to Ipsos, 44% of people set goals related to physical health in the month of January. You just have to see how the influx to gyms and sports centers grows during the first weeks of January. Something similar also happens in September, after the summer, but the rebound in January is more significant. However, it does not usually last long. It’s like those soap bubbles that grow, rise… and burst quickly. Why do so many people fail in their attempt to get in shape after Christmas? Can some tips be applied to achieve the proposed challenge?

The Vivagym team, a gym chain with a notable presence in Spain, encourages citizens to adopt healthy sports habits, echoing a study by The Lancet that concludes that 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week can increase life expectancy in more than three years.

What better time to get on the physical activity bandwagon than taking advantage of the momentum of new year’s resolutions, right? This, unfortunately, is not that simple. Roberto Hernández knows it well. CEO of the Bâtard Crossboxing Studio gym chain, who points out “the desire to see training partners again—who are not new to the gym—” as an incentive to resume training, but recognizes that “creating adherence with training is not always easy».

Practical tips to get fit in January

Roberto Hernández’s first advice is to set some realistic goals “as the best form of self-motivation” to maintain the habit of physical activity over time after the post-Christmas boost.









“You don’t have to start with unattainable goals, you don’t need to train every day or necessarily spend two hours in the gym, consider going three times a week and improve little by little,” says the expert. If you feel that you are not achieving it, the Vivagym team, which agrees with Hernández on the question of “realistic goals—start with two or three days of training a week,” recommends you review and adjust your goals. “If you feel that your initial goal no longer suits your needs, don’t be afraid to modify it,” they say.

In this sense, a flexible mentality is also an ally, according to the team at the gym chain: «If one day you can’t stick to your plan, don’t beat yourself up.; Instead, adjust and move on.” Of course, flexibility should not be confused with the absence of a minimum of discipline and commitment to the training plan, with your challenge of getting back in shape: “Don’t punish yourself if you have a bad day or skip a session, go back to the routine.” as soon as possible. And don’t forget to look for support, whether it’s a training partner, group classes or even an app that motivates you,” says Roberto Hernández.

Training



Batard Crossboxing Studio





To maintain the training commitment over time, the Vivagym team advises «create a fixed schedule. Assign a specific time of the day or week to work on your purpose, making it part of your regular routine.

In parallel to realistic objectives, mental flexibility and the adjustment of fixed schedules, the two sources consulted highlight the variety in the training routine as another useful tip for those who want to get in shape after the Christmas holidays… and maintain that shape with the time.

«Include variety in your routine, don’t always do the same thing, combine strength with cardio and functional exercises or activities that you enjoy like dancing or doing yoga,” recommends Roberto Hernández. “Alternating between different activities maintains interest and avoids monotony,” emphasizes the Vivagym team. “This will not only make your plan more effective, but also more fun,” adds the CEO of Batard Crossboxing Studio.

strength training



pexels





On the other hand, both the Vivagym team and the CEO of Batard recommend record progress that occur since you resume training or start it after the Christmas holidays. You can do it, according to Roberto Hernández, “with photos, notes of weights lifted or times in exercises.” The form is the least important thing, the important thing is to record those advances. “Celebrating small achievements fosters a feeling of success,” the gym chain argues about this habit. “No matter how small they are, it is a great motivation to keep going and not give up along the way,” adds Roberto Hernández.

The importance of the process

To get results from training, the process is essential. At Vivagym they insist on giving importance to every detail: focus on the process, not just the result, enjoy every step of the way and concentrate on what you are achieving day by day,” they advise.

Roberto Hernández expresses himself along the same lines, emphasizing that “success is not in making it perfect, but in being constant.” In his opinion, the essential thing in January, during the return to training or the start of it, The fundamental thing is to establish the routine through the aforementioned tips. “If you reach February with an established routine, you will be much closer to turning this purpose into a lifestyle, that’s what it’s all about,” he concludes.

Vivagym professionals add three more tips that can help achieve this goal of enjoying the process of returning to training and finding optimal physical condition after the holidays.

The first is to seek support by training with friends or in groups, which “increases motivation.” The second, reward yourself from time to time. «Set small rewards for when you reach important milestones», they point out from Vivagym. And the third, take care of mental health and rest. “Get enough rest, meditate or practice activities that relax you to avoid exhaustion,” they add.