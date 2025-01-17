He ependymoma It is a type of tumor that can form in the brain or spinal cord. It can appear at any age but, above all, it occurs in adults and young children; It represents between 10 and 12% of pediatric central nervous system tumors. This tumor is generated in the ependymal cells which are part of the set of neuroglial cells of the nervous tissue of the cerebral ventricles. They can also appear in the cortical remains and the central canal of the spinal cord.

Causes of ependymoma

Abnormal growth of ependymal cells

He ependymoma It is an abnormal growth of cells that grows in the ependymal cells that are part of the set of neuroglial cells of the nervous tissue of the cerebral ventricles, the cortical remains and the central canal of the spinal cord. It can cause obstructive hydrocephalus.

Symptoms of ependymoma

Headache, vomiting, seizures and others

The symptoms of ependymoma are variable such as:

– Headache.

– Vomiting.

– Seizures.

– Loss of vision.

Diagnosis of ependymoma

Neurological examination, imaging tests and lumbar puncture

For him Diagnosis of ependymoma will require a neurological examination that will evaluate visionhearing, balance, coordination, strength and reflexes. Additionally, imaging tests will be performed to locate the location of the tumor and its size, such as magnetic resonance angiography. A lumbar puncture will also be performed to remove cerebrospinal fluid to check for tumor cells or other abnormalities.

Ependymoma treatment and medication

Surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy

In front of diagnosis of ependymoma the primary treatment is removal surgery must be performed by a neurosurgeon. It may be completed with radiotherapy and chemotherapy. If the tumor is not operable, the therapeutic regimen is radiotherapy or chemotherapy.

Prevention of ependymoma

There are no preventive measures

No prevention measures have been described against ependymoma.