Several fragments of the tapestry of Queen Matilda, an embroidery canvas of the eleventh century that describes the facts prior to the Norman conquest of England In 1066, they have appeared by surprise in Germany.

The textile remains were found by chance during the cataloging of … the Karl SchLabow inheritance (1891-1984), which had preserved them between glass plates and had stressed that they were parts of the Bayeux tapestry, as this work is also known for being preserved since the eighties in this French city.

SchLabow had privileged access to the work as an expert archaeologist in textiles and a member of a group of German scientists designated in 1941 by the SS within the Deutsches Ahnenerbe (German Society of Nazi ancestral heritage studies) to carry out a detailed study of the tapestry.

Apparently, «SchLabow He sectioned small pieces Fiber »that ended up being among their belongings without anyone repairing it, now explains the head of the state archives of the German region of Schleswig Holstein, Rainer Herning.

The Bayeaux tapestry is one of the few textile pieces of the preserved era and stands out both for its Historical and cultural testimony as for its artistic value. Tafetán ligament linen, composed of nine fragments of varied length, has total dimensions of 69.55 meters long50 centimeters of average height and an approximate weight of 350 kilos.

On it, an embroidery made with two techniques was applied: stitching for the linear contours of the figures and “clot point” for filling. Wool thread of the four basic colors treated with vegetable dyes of the time was used mainly, as guard Purpurine and indigoto achieve eight different shades. Fine linen thread was also used to highlight certain figures such as arrows and spears.

According to the French tradition, the piece was embroidered by Queen Matilde, wife of Guillermo the conqueror, and her ladies, although scientifically there is no evidence of authorship. The homogeneity of the design allows us to think that it was supervised by a cleric with the knowledge of Latin, since it contains Registration In the classic language, and it is suspected that it was executed in southern England, possibly in Canterbury or Winchester, where embroidery workshops were able to address this work at the time.

Normandy landing

At the beginning of World War II, the tapestry was disassembled and evacuated to Sourches, along with other significant works of art for their protection. During the Nazi occupationunder the supervision of Count Metternich, Deutsche Ahnenerbe experts studied the work that had been transferred to the abbey of Julaye-Mondaye.

At a later time, during Normandy landing, the tapestry was deposited in the stores of the Museum of the Louvre from Paris and was saved in the last moment of being transferred to Germany.

The fact that Schlabow had taken samples of the world -famous cloth strip, apparently before his arrival in the Louvre, was unknown to this discovery. The medieval pieces have appeared on a farm owned by the family and it is suspected that SchLabow than the I would have taken from France in 1941during World War II.

“The finding is a feeling,” celebrates HERING, which is no stranger to the fact that it is Sanding goods that, therefore, they will enter into the program of return of cultural goods. The textile pieces, almost 1,000 years old, are expected to be returned to France This same year.

For many decades, Karl Schlabow’s publications were considered standard works on textile archeology and traditional costume studies in Europe. After working with Vaios and renowned European museums, in 1948 he moved to Schleswig, where he participated in the establishment of the State Archaeological Museum and in the reconstruction of the Textile Museum of Pneumünster, but none of these museums cataloged or exposed at any time the upholstered tapestry fragments.