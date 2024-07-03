Last weekend, the murder of presenter Martha Paola Salcedo, sister of footballer Carlos Salcedo and ex-partner of Nicolás Vikonis, with whom she had a son, was confirmed.

This is how the first details of the murder were revealed

According to early reports, On Saturday, June 29, authorities at the Huixquilucan municipality were alerted about an attack on a woman, who suffered gunshot wounds.

In response to the call, units from the General Directorate of Public Safety and Traffic of Mexico went to the site to deal with the emergency; however, when they arrived the victim was not there.

It was not until hours later that The identity of the woman was revealed, who was identified as Martha Paola Salcedo, well-known television presenter, sister of footballer Carlos Salcedo and ex-partner of Nicolás Vikonis.

Step by step how the murder of presenter Paola Salcedo occurred



According to authorities, The driver was attacked at around 8:10 pm on Saturday, June 29.

On July 1, the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (Fgjem) confirmed his death as a result of gunshot wounds to his body.

Through a thread published on X, journalist Antonio Nieto, contributor to the news programme ‘N+’, compiled some specific facts, chronologically, of the death of the 29-year-old television presenter.

Paola Salcedo Photo:Paola Salcedo

It was located in the Bardum circus, on the Río Hondo highway.

After Paola Salcedo’s identity was known, it was learned that that Saturday she was in the Bardum circus, on the Rio Hondo highway, Huixquilucan, in San Cristobal Texcalucan, reported ‘Universal’.

At that moment, she was with her four-year-old son and other companions.

However, he reportedly left the venue and went to the event’s parking lot, which was a few meters away from the circus stage, to answer a phone call, journalist Antonio Nieto shared.

At that moment, he was in his parked truck, when suddenly, two suspects approached on a motorcycle and fired repeatedly at around 8:10 p.m.

Information from international media revealed that Martha Paola Salcedo He received two bullet wounds. Four more remained in the vehicle.

Paola Salcedo Photo:Paola Salcedo

After the attack she was rushed to the emergency room.

According to the journalist, minutes after the brutal attack occurred, the woman was put into the white van by her companions and She was taken to Angeles Hospital.

While this was happening, paramedics arrived immediately, but when they arrived at the scene they did not find the victim, which made it difficult to obtain important clues for the investigation.

The presenter’s death is reported

Despite receiving medical assistance, The presenter died in hospital, where the Public Prosecutor’s Office was notified and, thus, the news of his death was confirmed on July 1, two days after the accident.

Although the incident is still under investigation, some assumptions suggest that it could have been a direct attack. Other versions indicate that it was an attempted robbery.

The presenter’s death has brought mourning to her family. Despite the fact that in recent years she did not have a good relationship with the Cruz Azul footballer, due to blackmail issues, her brother spoke out and is affected by her sudden departure.

In addition, Carlos Salcedo’s team reported: “We regret the death of Paola Salcedo, sister of our player Carlos Salcedo. Our deepest condolences.”

Carlos and Paola Salcedo. Photo:@paolasalcedo_fans / @Csalcedojr

More news in EL TIEMPO

CAMILA SANCHEZ FAJARDO

DIGITAL REACH EDITORIAL

TIME