A little more than 24 hours before the ball begins to roll to decide the winner of the 2024 Spanish Super Cup, the expectation is maximum for the upcoming classic, but there are also doubts about the possible elevens that both coaches can draw. One of those debates focuses on determining whether Xavi Hernández should choose to field Joao Félix, or if, on the contrary, he should trust Ferrán Torres as he already did in the semifinal against Osasuna. One aspect to take into account is Raphinha's injury in that match, who, under normal conditions, would be a starter in this final, which also opens up the possibility of seeing the Portuguese star and the Spanish winger together in the starting line-up. .
Both players have been alternating starting positions and substitutions at FC Barcelona throughout the season. For his part, Joao Félix has an innate talent, no one doubts that. However, he is sometimes blamed for his lack of commitment to the team and his attitude when facing some games. On the other hand, Ferrán Torres perhaps makes up for that lower technical level, although he also has it, with a greater defensive sacrifice, which could perhaps be key for this match against Real Madrid, which has very versatile attacking players and powerful one on one.
|
Joao Felix
|
Ferran Torres
|
23
|
Games played
|
26
|
1,426'
|
Minutes played
|
1,286'
|
6
|
Goals
|
7
|
5
|
Assists
|
3
As we can see, they are very similar in terms of statistics. Ferrán has played more games but fewer minutes, mainly because he has come off the bench more than the Portuguese winger, who has started more times. On the other hand, we see that the contributions to the goals are very balanced, since Joao has scored fewer goals but has given more assists, which gives us an indication of the type of player he is.
If we stop to reflect, we see that the statistics are somewhat similar to the type of player. Thus, Joao Félix is a more technical player, with greater vision for passing and more ability to play in small spaces. On the other hand, Ferrán Torres has greater scoring capacity and, although he is not as technically fine, he has the power to face one on one and go for speed.
Who should play this final?
The truth is that in a final those with the best level should play. Both contribute different aspects to the team's game, and given the last-minute absences of Gavi and Raphinha, the possibility that the two of them end up playing together could gain strength. The option of Ferrán on the right wing would be interesting, with more defensive work that would allow FC Barcelona to defend with four in the middle, and then have Joao Félix on the left wing, who would be more off the hook when it came to defending. to free him from that work.
Which of the two will Xavi Hernández start?
Knowing the way Xavi Hernández acts in this type of match, perhaps the option he will use will be to play with four midfielders, incorporating Sergi Roberto instead of Gavi who would be the usual one, along with De Jong, Pedri and Gundogan. Thus, the team would balance Madrid's midfield in numbers. Then, the bet could be Joao Félix alongside Lewandowski up top. Two players who combine very well, with the Portuguese star being able to provide that differential touch from three quarters of the field forward, and turning towards the left zone when some attacking situations require it.
