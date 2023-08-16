Kevin Pedraza, the young promise of San Juan cumbia, passed away today August 15 in Chiclayo and the news has shocked thousands of Peruvians. Social networks are proof of the great appreciation that people had for her, not only for her enormous singing talent, but also for her story of overcoming herself. Unfortunately, the artist has departed for eternity, but fans will be able to remember him through his songs.

What did Kevin Pedraza die of?

Kevin Pedraza suffered a spectacular accident in the city of Chiclayo when he was on board a linear motorcycle. After the act, the young man was rushed to the Lambayeque Regional Hospital and he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he remained for several hours, until tonight, in which his death was confirmed.

Who was Kevin Pedraza?

Kevin Pedraza, 19 years old, was a singer born in the city of Jaén and, from a very young age, showed his qualities for singing. Despite his young age, he had already earned the respect of the public and his fans empathized very well with his story. He was part of the group called Kevin Pedraza y la Auténtica Pasión, he was the main face of the forward.

His humility and great voice made his fans fall in love, who accompanied him at each event. In his short career, he left iconic tracks like ‘La carpuela’, ‘La toxica’ and ‘The one who never forgets you’among others.