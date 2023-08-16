Revenge porn victim gets compensation of over a billion in the United States

A woman in Texas is set to receive over a billion dollars in settlements from her ex-boyfriend convicted of ‘revenge porn’. This was established by a jury in the Houston area which upheld the appeal filed by the woman, identified only with the initials DL, against ex-boyfriend Margues Jamal Jackson accused of having posted intimate photos of her on social media and adult-only sites “with the intent to publicly embarrass, harass, torment and humiliate” the ex-girlfriend.

The two had been a couple from 2016 to 2021 and after the breakup, the man had started posting pictures of the ex, also sending her a message in which he told her that he would spend “the rest of his life trying and failing to make them disappear from the network. All the people you meet – he wrote again – will hear this story and will go and look at those images”.

Jackson – who did not appear in the courtroom throughout the trial, not responding to the judges’ summons – he had also hacked into the woman’s security system to steal more pictures from her. And sent links to sites where she had posted photos to family and friends of her ex.

The lawyers of the woman – who has fallen into depression since she was a victim of revenge porn, even contemplating suicide – say they are satisfied with the sentence and the huge compensation that has been decided by the jury, although they recognize that it will have a symbolic value since it is unlikely that such a large sum of money will be obtained in full.

Attorney Bradford J. Gilde then lauded his client’s “courage”: “this was not a trial for the money for the message – said the lawyer who had asked for damages of 100 million dollars – we applaud the courage of this woman who filed the complaint which is a warning to others: if you engage in sexual abuse with pictures, you’ll spend the rest of your life with a compensation sentence on your head.”

