Kevin Mier was the most outstanding goalkeeper of 2023 in the Colombian League jalong with Álvaro Montero, from Millonarios, and Santiago Mele, from Junior. Now, the Atlético Nacional goalkeeper could take a new direction.

Mier played 37 of Nacional's 54 games in the League this year and reached a final, the one in the first semester, which his team lost against Millonarios. He also won the Super League, against Pereira, and the Colombia Cup, against the blues.

All this, added to his calls to the Colombian National Team, put the goalkeeper born in Barrancabermeja, 23 years old, in the sights of international football.

Cruz Azul could be Kevin Mier's new destination

Mier had aroused interest from foreign clubs such as River Plate, but ultimately, the player's future would be in Mexican soccer: Cruz Azul would be his destination.

Press reports claim that Nacional and Cruz Azul reached an agreement for Mier to arrive as a reinforcement, in exchange for three million euros.



The information was released by journalist Felipe Sierra, who assured that Nacional will keep 20 percent of his rights and in the first week of January he will have to travel to present medical exams with the Mexican team.

If the deal goes through, Mier would be a teammate of the Colombians Willer Ditta and Diber Cambindo and, possibly, also of Kevin Castaño, if the rumor of a possible move by the former Águilas Doradas midfielder to Krasnodar, Russia, does not materialize.

If Mier leaves, Nacional would be left, for now, with Harlen Castillo and Luis Marquínez as options for the goal.

Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda / EL TIEMPO

It will be necessary to see if the club aims to get a new goalkeeper, thinking about its participation in the League, the Colombia Cup and the previous phase of the Copa Libertadores, in which it will face the winner of the duel between Aucas of Ecuador and Nacional of Paraguay .

SPORTS

With Futbolred