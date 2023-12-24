For years now the federal minimum wage in the United States is set at US$7.25 per hour, a rate that applies to workers covered by the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). In turn, to the employees who receive tips are entitled to minimum salary of US$2.13 per hour, since it is considered that the extra income should reach at least the federal salary. However, some states of the American Union have their own laws to establish the minimum, is this the case for Texas?

It should be noted that the minimum salary is a guaranteed amount of income with which a employee You should be able to meet your basic needs. Therefore, in most cases, an adjustment is made each year with the intention that the workers can have an adequate quality of life.

About 30 states establish a basic rate different from the federal one; When that situation arises, the workers They should be paid at the highest rate. In places like Washington, wages are up to $17 an hour. However, there are still many who are governed by the national minimum wage and that is precisely the case of Texas.

What is the Texas minimum wage and how will it increase in 2024?

During 2023 the Lone Star State kept the minimum salary, so he considered the federal rate of US$7.25 per hour. This amount has not been modified for years because, according to the career guidance portal Indeed, the last time the texans saw the increase minimum salary It was in 2008, when it went from US$6.55 to the current one.

However, there is a possibility that soon the minimum wage in texas increases, since the House of Representatives of the Congress of USA approved this year a bill so that texans Those who earn that salary can have a better income by 2025, since it will gradually increase.

While that happens, the minimum salary weekly Texas It is US$290 for 40 hours of work, which is equivalent to US$15,080 per year. In turn, the amount for overtime is US$10.88, which applies to those employees who work more than 40 hours a week.

This is because the state does not have a policy of minimum salary specific, so it adopts the federal indications according to which the employers They must not pay less than US$7.25 per hour, with the exception of some workers and students. For example, there is a law that states that all employees Minors under 20 years of age can receive a salary training program for US$4.25 per hour, but only for 90 days, while students who are not workers Full-time workers can be paid a salary of US$6.16 per hour.

It should be said that according to statistics, the majority of people who earn a minimum salary in Texas They are employed in the service sector, mainly in food preparation.