The Kenyan government, through its Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki, classified the International Church of the Good News, led by Pastor Paul Mackenzie, as a “criminal organization.”

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 22 (1) of the Prevention of Organized Crime Act, the Minister of the Interior and the National Administration declare that the International Church of the Good News is an organized criminal group for the purposes of Law,” the Ministry of the Interior said in an official notice.

The group, under the direction of Mackenzie, is at the center of the tragic so-called Shakahola massacre, where the remains of approximately 430 members of the congregation, including numerous minors, were discovered, in graves and graves in a forest in Kilifi County.

These faithful, influenced by the religious leader, were convinced to undertake an extreme fast with the promise of a post-mortem encounter with Jesus Christ.

Further investigation revealed that the victims not only succumbed to starvation; Signs of strangulation and asphyxiation were also found in several of the bodies, suggesting that food deprivation was accompanied by other forms of violence.

Police reports indicate that many of the devotees were coerced to keep the fast, even when they wanted to give up.

Mackenzie's arrest took place on April 14 of the previous year. The sect leader has been deprived of liberty along with nearly thirty co-defendants, facing preliminary charges of involuntary manslaughter and terrorism by the Prosecutor's Office.

