Since February 1, social benefits in Russia have been indexed by 7.4%

Since February 2024, some social benefits have increased in Russia: they are indexed by 7.4 percent. The full list of payments affected by indexation is published in project government regulations.

In particular, the amount of monthly cash payments (MCB) for the category of federal beneficiaries has increased. This will affect veterans of the Great Patriotic War, Heroes of Russia, the USSR and Heroes of Labor, Chernobyl survivors, disabled people of all three groups and others.

In addition, the size of maternity capital has also increased. Now it is 630,380.78 rubles for the first child and 833,024.74 rubles for the second. Parents who have already registered for maternity capital for their first child will receive an additional payment of 202,643.96 rubles at the birth of the second.

Following the February increase in the monthly allowance, social pensions will be indexed from April 1. The increase will be carried out in proportion to inflation growth forecasts, increasing the social pension by approximately 7.5 percent, the newspaper recalls “News”.