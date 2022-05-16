For the less accustomed, a planetary mixer is not a food processor like the Thermomix, but the product of excellence for making high quality doughs, and the Kenwood KVL8300S it could be a great reference point.

The main distinction between food processor and planetary mixer is, as I told you, the operation, with the former falling within the spectrum of handyman appliances (mince, blend, cook, knead, etc …), while planetary machines, like this Kenwood KVL8300S , thanks to the patented movement of the arm it is able to realize ileavened pasta, fresh pasta or superb desserts.

The best part of the Kenwood KVL8300S is whether you are experimenting with a new recipe or trying your hand at a dish handed down for generations, Chef Titanium SYSTEM PRO allows you to create dishes of the highest level, so it is usable by anyone, from the most expert or by the neophyte on duty, thanks also to the great variety of accessories.

To add to the dose, the price that today gives you the opportunity to bring this machine to your home (at one of the lowest prices from December to today), going to save € 250 on Amazon on the list pricebut let’s take a closer look at its technical specifications.

Why you should choose the Kenwood KVL8300S

The Kenwood KVL8300S is very powerful thanks to its 1700W, and this is joined by a large bowl in stainless steel with 6.7L handlesso you have all the space you need for your dough, in addition die-cast metal frame and a brushed steel finish they will make it suitable for any kitchen.

The Kenwood KVL8300S, among other functions, also has that of lighting inside the bowlso as to allow you to better see the ingredients, their color, consistency and density, obtaining excellent results for all your recipes, from the simplest to the most sophisticated.

The accessories that you will find together with this planetary mixer are multiples but here’s a list for you:

3 mixing hooks;

K whisk for dry ingredients;

dough hook;

wire whisk to prepare soft spongy compounds;

the rubber whisk and the pastry spatula.

If this is not enough for your kitchen, know that the mixer offers a variety of customization thanks to the over 25 optional accessories that can be purchased separately (centrifuge, food processor with 6 stainless steel discs, Thermoresist glass blender, meat grinder and much more).

The Kenwood KVL8300S will also allow you to quickly choose the mixing speed using the knob that you can see on the side, which will allow you to adjust the power based on whatever you are doing, dto the lightest soufflé to the heaviest dough, using only the necessary power, also because land variable speeds will give you the maximum control.

