Dhe biggest spectacle of the Paris men’s shows was characterized by the fact that it didn’t take place in Paris – and that afterwards it wasn’t about men but about three women.

The first is Kendall Jenner. The American model’s appearance on Monday for the Parisian fashion house Jacquemus on the red catwalk in front of the Palace of Versailles caused social networks to heat up. What was she wearing? A cream puff? A parachute? Or, as someone disrespectfully commented, even a diaper?

But there was even more attention for the jewelry that Jenner wore. And that’s where the next woman came in: Princess Diana. Indeed, connoisseurs of the British aristocracy immediately recognized the replica of a famous necklace once worn by Diana, consisting of several rows of pearls framing a brooch belonging to Queen Mary.

A chain that many remember

The fact that this chain has burned itself into the collective memory is mainly due to the fact that Diana wore it on June 29, 1994. At that time, she had been separated from Prince Charles for two years and was invited to a fundraising dinner in London. A standard appointment had not a television interview with Prince Charles aired that same evening, in which he was to confirm his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.



Princess Diana in Revenge Dress at a London fundraising dinner in 1994 in Revenge Dress

Image: picture alliance / dpa



As her stylist later explained, Diana originally wanted to wear a dress by Valentino, but at short notice decided on the black off-the-shoulder dress made of tight-fitting silk, which she had been hanging in the closet for a long time, but which she always found too sexy for one royal appearance had occurred.







Diana knew there would be more photographers than usual waiting for her that evening. And she wanted to cause a stir, which she succeeded in doing, because photos of the performance went around the world in a short time.

The cocktail dress is “possibly the most strategic dress ever worn by a woman in recent history,” says Georgina Howell in her book Diana, Her Life in Fashion. It went down in history as the “Revenge Dress”, a dress intended to demonstrate self-confidence and independence.

At the time, designer Simon Porte Jacquemus was four years old and living on a farm in Provence. He later became obsessed with Diana, he says, and collected magazines with photos of her. But what does the cream puff have to do with Diana? Probably nothing. But this is where Versailles comes in, and with it the third woman, another of Jacquemus’ muses: Queen Marie Antoinette, who wore opulently billowing dresses before dying by the guillotine – similarly young to Diana, by the way.