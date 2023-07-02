In May he announced he was ill, yesterday the tragic news of his death: Italian football says goodbye to Vincenzo D’Amico

Terrible news has overwhelmed the world of football and Italian sports journalism in the last few hours. Vincent D’Amico, a former Lazio player, one of the heroes of the championship won in 1974, died at the age of 68 after a long struggle with a bad illness. After his career as an athlete, he had also covered admirably as a sports journalist and technical commentator.

His name will forever be etched in the memory of millions of football fans due to his brilliant career soccer player.

However, D’Amico had entered the hearts of Italians also for the second part of his career, the one from journalist And sports commentator. A football connoisseur like few others, he has always been appreciated also for his kind ways, never out of line, for his education and dignity.

To think that despite finding out he was sick about two years ago, he had fought his battle in silenceon his own, with his family nearby.

Then, at the beginning of last Mayhad decided to come out and tell everything in a post on social media which, although it didn’t contain who knows how many and which words, made it very clear what great man we were dealing with.

They tell me that cancer patients bring out unexpected forces! I’m trying.

He really tried to fight until the end, but unfortunately he had to give up to an opponent who is too much stronger and meaner.

Yesterday, the tragic announcement of his deathwhich took place in the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome where he had recently been hospitalized due to complications of the disease.

Vincenzo D’Amico and the love of his Lazio

An extraordinary career that of D’Amico in the world of Italian football, practically lived with a single shirt on, that of the Lazio.

From 1971 to 1986 he wore only the jersey blue and whiteapart from a brief spell in Turin in 1980, becoming a legend with the victory of historic championship of 1974when he was only 19 and was already a flag of society.

Touching, the farewell message which the Capitoline club has dedicated to him in the past few hours: