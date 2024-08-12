Kena: Bridge of Spirits Opens Pre-Orders on Xbox with Trailer which focuses on the frenetic combat that we will face within the campaign of the excellent action adventure developed by Ember Labs.

Available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One starting August 15priced at €39.99 but with a 20% discount for those who decide to pre-order, Kena: Bridge of Spirits tells the story of a young spiritual guide who is tasked with saving a magical forest.

This sacred place is threatened by creatures like the one seen in the video, made of shadow and fire and responsible for capturing the countless elemental spirits that allow the forest to stay alive.

To defeat them we will have to resort to Kena’s skillsto her speed and to the special spear that the girl wields, which allows her not only to deliver devastating blows but also to launch bolts of light at her opponents.