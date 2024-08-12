The “Donald Trump x Elon Musk” event, in which the Tesla owner and the Republican candidate will discuss personal and current issues, will be held tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time in the United States. For residents of Italy, the corresponding time is 2:00 a.m. tomorrow. The “conversation” will take place on former President Donald Trump’s X account. X, formerly known as Twitter, is the social media platform purchased by Elon Musk, who recently said that the service “must be politically neutral” to earn the trust of consumers. Musk has shown his support for Trump on several occasions.

Musk announced that the event will be running some “system scalability tests” to prevent any technical issues, such as those encountered during Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential campaign launch on Spaces. Therefore, it is advisable to be aware of possible interruptions or slowdowns in the broadcast. To follow the event, you will need to log in to the X platform. Make sure you have an active account and are logged in before the broadcast begins. You can find the event directly from your X Spaces account. It’s an opportunity to look firsthand at the dynamics between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, in a context that could have significant implications for the future of Platform X and the U.S. political landscape.