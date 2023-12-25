“We would also like to emphasize that, if the CBF is eventually suspended by the responsible FIFA body, it would lose all its membership rights with immediate effect and until the suspension is lifted by FIFA”says an excerpt from the letter.

Recently, a lawsuit filed by the PSD attempted to relocate Ednaldo Rodrigues as president of the CBF. The initiative was led by Senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), who is a friend of the confederation leader. The minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) André Mendonça, however, rejected the request.

FIFA and Conmebol also informed that they will carry out a joint mission in Brazil from the week beginning on January 8th.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Ednaldo Rodrigues was removed from command of the CBF on December 7th by decision of the TJ-RJ that annulled the election that elevated him to the presidency in 2022. The trial is linked to a lawsuit filed by the Public Ministry of Rio in 2018, which alleged that the CBF statute had disagreements with the Pelé Law (9,615 of 1998), which regulates the conduct of sport in Brazil.

With the removal of the president, the president of the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice), José Perdiz de Jesus, took over as interim commander of the entity. The intervener has 30 days to call new elections. He took leave from heading the Sports Court.

Ednaldo had been suffering for months from a series of internal pressures within the CBF that intensified with the poor performance of the Brazilian team in the World Cup qualifiers. Accusations of misuse of confederation resources came to light, driven by opponents of Ednaldo and based on leaked documents to which the Power360 had access.

While the Rio MP case was being processed, the then president of the CBF, Rogério Caboclo, was removed from office due to accusations of sexual and moral harassment against female employees – the cases were later archived, in October 2022.

Ednaldo Rodrigues, Caboclo's deputy, took over on an interim basis and signed, with the MP, a TAC (Conduct Adjustment Term). The TAC enabled its formal election in March 2022 for a 4-year term. This agreement was considered illegal by the Rio Court of Justice in the decision handed down on December 7th.