Ken the Warrior he’s coming back with one new animated seriescreated to celebrate the 40 years of the manga written by Buronson and illustrated by Tetsuo Hara. Apparently it will be a faithful adaptation of the original work, which made its debut in Japan on September 13, 1983.
For the moment this is basically the only information relating to the project linked to Fist of the North Starwhich does not yet have a release date but which was presented with a first image in perfect Hara style: you can see it below.
Ken in video games
As you will remember, Hokuto no Ken not too long ago he was the protagonist of a curious Yakuza spin-off entitled Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise: a spectacular action that reinterpreted Kenshiro’s story.
Not only that: taking advantage of the structure completely similar to that of the other Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio titles, the game allowed us to freely explore the post-apocalyptic city of Eden and participate in a whole series of activities and secondary missions.
#Ken #Warrior #Fist #North #Star #animated #series #40th #anniversary #manga
Leave a Reply