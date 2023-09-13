“After a year I am still confident and I am at peace with my conscience, I could not have worked harder and there is an Italy that is giving encouraging signs, respected internationally, I am at peace with myself”. Thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, guest of ‘Five minutes’ in the episode which will be broadcast this evening on Rai1.

“The stop of migrants from France and Germany? I expected it, partly yes, we said that we couldn’t welcome Dubliners, because our hotspots were full. However, the relocations are secondary, very few people have been relocated, the issue is to stop the primary movements, the arrivals in Italy”, said the prime minister.