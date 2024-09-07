Keminmaa|A dead seal was found in a fisherman’s net in Keminmaa. The police continue to investigate the matter.

Seal got caught in a net and died in Keminmaa, Lapland’s rescue service said in its release.

Firefighter on duty Timo Nyholm said that the rescue service of Lapland received an animal rescue mission at the marina on Saturday shortly before nine. However, nothing could be done anymore.

“The seal had been in the fisherman’s net for a long time.”

The Lapland Police Department continues to investigate the matter.