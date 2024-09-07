Very serious motorcycle accident for a 33-year-old, who died instantly: he tried to avoid a car that was turning left

A very serious road accident occurred in the city of Bergamo in the early evening of yesterday, Friday 6 September. Unfortunately, the one who got the worst of it was a 33 years old of the place, who was riding his motorbike and who unfortunately died immediately after the impact with the asphalt.

The man was trying to avoid a car that was about to turn left, but lost control of his vehicle. The attempts of the doctors who arrived on the scene and their desperate attempts to resuscitation. The news is now making the rounds in the community, which is shocked by the loss suffered.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred on the evening of Friday, September 6, around 8pm. Precisely along via Grumello, which leads directly to the city of Bergamo. Simone Monzio Compagnoni he was riding his scooter, he worked as a mechanic and was from Caronica d’Adda.

It is still unclear where he was headed, when suddenly, however, the unthinkable happened. For reasons that are now being investigated by the police, a motorist would have invaded his lane to try to turn to the left and the man lost control of his motorbike, trying to avoid it.

Heartbreaking Death of 33-Year-Old Who Had A Crash on His Motorcycle

Simone Monzio Compagnani to avoid the impact is fell to the ground and his motorbike traveled about 50 meters before stopping. While he was thrown very violently on the asphalt.

Those present soon realized the seriousness of the accident. For this reason they called for the prompt intervention of the paramedics, who in turn arrived on the scene within a few minutes, but despite their desperate resuscitation maneuversthere was nothing more that could be done for him.

Unfortunately, they had no choice but to confirm his death. As is standard procedure, all the necessary investigations are now underway on the incident. investigations by law enforcement, although for now the dynamics seem to be quite clear. There will be further updates on the case shortly.