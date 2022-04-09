On April 9, 1972, El Sol de Sinaloa bequeathed us the narration of the funeral procession that accompanied the bodies of Juan de Dios Quiñónez and María Isabel Landeros, on their final route, to the cemetery, the day before:

“From the university campus, the procession left for the Cathedral, taking mainly Teófilo Noris avenue and then Hidalgo to the East until Obregón, to reach the religious headquarters.

The mourners walked with the coffins in front on the shoulders of the students. At the head were young men wearing black blankets and with their right arms raised.

The next stop on the way was the Cathedral, where the priests Fernando Figueroa, Manuel Loaiza and Salvador Santana officiated a mass and raised their prayers for the eternal rest of the fallen students.

In an unusual way, if you will, Father Figueroa said in his sermon that “there is mourning in youth, but we are feeling the fruit of it in this union of young people that means love; love of a youth that walks towards an ideal and that follows the designs of a society that has become deaf to its calls.

Also in an unusual way, the priest Manuel Loaiza addressed the young people present in the Cathedral to beg them: “as a friend, as a man, as a priest, I ask you to continue in the fight; We are with you, but for God’s sake, let’s try not to shed blood.

