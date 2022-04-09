Chocolate has a deserved reputation for elevating mood. It is known that it stimulates the central nervous system, since it has theobromine, which is a substance with an action similar to caffeine and that gives a feeling of well-being, since it stimulates the hormone serotonin, improving mood and relieving stress. Chocolate is used in the face of disappointment, in the face of disappointment… and also in the face of defeat. This was what Thomas Tuchel did after conceding the Champions League defeat last Wednesday against Real Madrid. This is what the Chelsea coach confessed yesterday to the press.

The German coach acknowledged that it was a tough night and that overcoming the “anger” took him an unusual time: “You sit there in the middle of the night and the amount of chocolate I needed was immense to get me back through the game and make up for it. It’s not nice… At some point you press the button to watch it at double speed, just to make it go by faster. At some point you have to stop and take a walk to the kitchen or the living room and calm down”. . I watched the game again and got angry at home, in the middle of the night, and the next morning I watched it again and got angry again.

Tuchel acknowledged that his side have not been playing at their highest level since returning from the international break, and stated that they need to wake up if they want to reverse their poor form. “Somehow, after the international break, we had the feeling that we played with 80%, 90% and we hope to get away with it,” he began recounting.

“There are many reasons why you might feel exhausted. But you need to get over it. There is no other way and we need to wake up, or remind ourselves again that the physical investment was not enough in the last two games. We need to find high-intensity work again.”

The reigning Champions League winners were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-finals after last weekend’s 4-1 Premier League drubbing at Brentford .