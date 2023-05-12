Juve thinks about the future following two tracks: the first, the main one, with the team protagonist in the next Champions League (it occupies second place in the standings and the gap from fifth, with four games remaining in the championship, is considerable); the second, alternative but to be taken into consideration for the turn that the well-known off-field events could take, in the event of a downsizing necessary for technical and managerial needs. Faced with this picture, the intrigue relating to the left-handed defender and the unusual ballot between Pau Torres and Alex Sandro, obviously to be contextualised.

Alex Sandro is about to expire, even if he will have the option to renew for another year when he reaches 40 appearances. We are on the razor’s edge: the Brazilian has so far put together 35 tokens, Juve could still extend his contract but – without the automatic renewal – re-discussing the economic conditions to lighten the compensation. Allegri has rediscovered him as a good left arm since he decided to focus on the three-man defence: the operation would be highly functional in the face of the exclusion of the bianconeri from the cups or in any case in the continuation of the uncertainty that reigns in this phase. With the certainty of the Champions League, however, the name of Pau Torres is at the top of the list: Allegri already liked him last summer, but Villarreal was making high demands on the still long contract. Next summer, the Spaniard will enter his final year of agreement: the deal could get easier.