Michele Placido made fun of the rumors that speak of his diagnosis of Parkinson’s: the evident tremor, however, worries everyone

On Tuesday evening, the Italian Cinema Academy awarded the David di Donatello for 2023. Taking home the David Giovani was the film Le Ombre di Caravaggio by the great Michael Placido. During the collection of the statuette, everyone could not help but notice the shaking hands of the actor and director. Suspicions of possible Parkinson’s disease have increased following his acceptance speech.

Credit: Rai 1

The awards ceremony was held last Tuesday Donatello’s David of 2023. The Italian Oscars saw the film triumph over all The Eight Mountains.

The film directed by Felix Van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersh, played by Alessandro Borghi e Luca Marinellihas in fact brought home four statuettes, that of best film, best adapted screenplay, cinematography and sound.

The best leading actor was Fabrizio Gifuni for the film Exterior Night, best leading actress for Barbara Ronchi in September, Best Director for Mark Bellocchiowho directed Outer Night, while the best supporting actors were Emmanuel Fanelli for drought and Francis DiLeva for Nostalgia.

The David Giovani prize, awarded by a national jury made up of high school students, went to the film The Shadows of Caravaggiointerpreted by Riccardo Scamarcio and directed by the immense Michele Placido.

The trembling of Michele Placido

The extraordinary actor and director, watching the video of the moment the name of his film is pronounced, probably he didn’t even expect to be rewarded.

And it is also evident from the obvious emotion shown when he took the stage to collect the statuette.

Improvised, sometimes awkward, but beautiful the speech thank you from the artist, who dedicated the award to those who worked with him, but also to those who taught him the trade (Bellocchio) and those who share life with him (his wife Federica Vincenti).

Credit: Rai 1

Impossible, however, not to notice the tremor that Placido had at hands. So much so as not to allow him to keep the newly withdrawn statuette, which he first placed on the ground and then handed over to the presenter Matilde Gioli.

Rumors have been circulating about one for months presumed diagnosis Of Parkinson’s disease. Rumors never confirmed by the actor, but on which he still wanted to be ironic during his speech: