For disciplinary reasons Moise Kean also lost a European championship, which was then won by the Azzurri. And for the same reason he won the grandstand for the last match of the Juventus pre-season, at Continassa against Atletico Madrid. The reasons: he arrived late for the call-up for the match.

What does it mean

–

Not much changes for Allegri from the point of view of the preparation of the match against Sassuolo: Kean will be disqualified, therefore he would not have played in any case, helping to create that void on the left of the Juventus trident. However, it changes for Kean, who needs to use this pre-season as a showcase to try to change his future: he is considered to be out, even if so far it has been above all the lack of opportunities to keep him still in Turin. And so far the blue had done well, very brilliant from an athletic point of view and also the author of a brace against Barcelona.