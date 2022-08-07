Dominator a year ago, just eighth today: once again in this 2022 Fabio Quartararo he has to deal with a Sunday of pure suffering on a track on which in 2021 he had no rivals. Today El Diablo was supposed to serve a long lap penalty, but it was not this controversial penalty that influenced his race at Silverstone.

The reigning world champion got off to a great start from the fourth square of the starting grid, immediately gaining the second position behind Johann Zarco, but the long lap penalty carried out during the fourth lap he relegated him to fifth place. From the very first meters, however, there was the impression that Quartararo was really too hung up today to try to compensate for a technical gap that emerged in an embarrassing way today at Silverstone.

Thus, El Diablo lost ground up to eighth final position, also suffering the attack on Brooklands in the last lap by Aleix Espargarò, who finished long and ninth at the finish. The advantage over the Aprilia rider rises to 22 points, but the advantage over Francesco Bagnaia drops significantly to 49 points: “I’m not happy with my race. I suffered a lot, it wasn’t fun. We struggled too much with the medium rear tire. After the long-lap penalty I was behind four riders and the rear tire overheated. I could no longer find performance and the degradation was much more noticeable than expected. At that moment our competition was over. I suffered from this lap until the end ”.

The second Yamaha at the finish was that of Franco Morbidellififteenth and therefore capable of snatching a dot: “There has been some progress this weekend, especially in the race. I got off to a good start and then managed to maintain a decent pace. The choice of tires was not the right one, but I prefer not to focus on this aspect. I focused on my driving and the setting. I knew that the front wouldn’t last and that the rear was the right one for the race, but I wanted to keep everything as in the practice sessions to be able to test how it would go in races. I have to say that the pace when the tires were fresh was decent, nothing spectacular, but enough to stay on top, so it seems like a step forward ”.