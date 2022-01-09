Volunteers in Kazakhstan on January 9 told the Izvestia correspondent about helping lonely elderly people during the unrest in the country.

Aliya Esenbaeva, a volunteer of the “Club of Good People”, said that the organization has existed for many years on a voluntary basis. Now caring people collect food sets and deliver them to those in need.

“Today we provide assistance to single pensioners who cannot withdraw cash or go online. Today, thanks to the people of Kazakhstan who are not indifferent, we have collected 40 sets, and by means of personal cars <...> volunteers deliver to pensioners, “the girl shared.

She clarified that the set includes tea and non-perishable foods. Among them: cereals, sugar, butter, pasta. Volunteers also bring basic medicines.

One of the grandmothers, who was helped by volunteers, said that she had gone through the war. Now a 90-year-old woman is ill and cannot walk. Against the background of events in the republic, she is unable to receive a pension – but, fortunately, her granddaughter supports her.

On January 8, it was reported that volunteers in Kazakhstan would help eliminate the consequences of the riots after the situation in the country stabilized.

On January 7, the Khabar 24 Telegram channel reported that people’s guards were being formed in Nur-Sultan, only about 500 citizens intend to protect state objects and civilians. It was noted that among the volunteers there are athletes, doctors, entrepreneurs, teachers and volunteers.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2. Participants of the rallies opposed the rise in prices for liquefied gas. The actions soon escalated into riots.

The situation has become especially aggravated in the largest city of the country – Alma-Ata. The protesters broke into the administration building, set fire to the building of the prosecutor’s office and the office of the ruling party.

In addition, radical protesters armed themselves and began looting, destroying shops, pharmacies and banks in the city. The criminals ransacked the offices of five TV channels, tried to attack a pre-trial detention center in the city of Taldykorgan and attempted to enter the territory of a military unit in the Aktobe region.

It also became known about 18 security officials killed during the protests in the republic, two of them were beheaded. In addition, the Republic’s National Guard reported the death of two servicemen. The Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan said that the participants in the riots also attacked doctors: more than 10 doctors were injured.

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, noted that the seized government offices were terrorist groups. He added that the bandits who caused the riots had received extensive training abroad.

The commandant’s office in Alma-Ata also said that the violent actions of the attackers testified to the terrorist and extremist nature of the bandit formations.

A resident of Nur-Sultan called the events in Alma-Ata looting and massacre, not a peaceful protest.

The presidential administration of the country noted that among the militants operating in Alma-Ata there were snipers with special rifles.

On January 5, the President of Kazakhstan dismissed the government, headed the Security Council and at its meeting announced that he had turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization for help in overcoming the terrorist threat. After that, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who holds the post of CSTO chairman, said that the organization would send collective peacekeeping forces to the republic for a limited period of time in order to stabilize and normalize the situation in that country.

Later, the CSTO secretariat reported that the Russian part of the peacekeeping contingent was being transferred to Kazakhstan by military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces. Il-76 and An-124 planes with Russian peacekeepers and equipment arrived in the republic. The military began to carry out the assigned tasks. In addition, Belarusian peacekeepers arrived in Kazakhstan. Peacekeepers from Kyrgyzstan and Armenia were also delivered to Kazakhstan.

The CSTO peacekeepers help Kazakhstani law enforcement officers ensure the safety of life support facilities, social infrastructure, and airports.