The coast guard said in a statement that the child, who is about 3 years old, “was wearing a pacifier hanging from a chain, a bib, brown and red clothes, and a blue sock with stripes on his right foot.”

The child’s body was to be taken to the port of Piraeus for autopsy.

The incident reminds of the tragedy of the Syrian child, Aylan Kurdi, who drowned while his family tried to flee to Europe years ago, and the waves threw his body on the shore of a Turkish island.

On Thursday, 4 more bodies of a man, a woman and two girls were found, 3 of them off the island of Naxos and one off the neighboring island of Paros.

The coast guard recovered the bodies of 16 migrants on December 24, 2021, 12 men, 3 women and a child, and rescued 63 other people on a boat that sank in the Aegean Sea near the island of Paros.

The boat was sailing from the western coast of Turkey towards Italy.

Eleven bodies were found after a boat with about 100 migrants sank, stranded the same day on an island north of Antikythera.

The Coast Guard rescued 90 people, including 11 women and 27 children.

The day before, on December 22, a rubber boat carrying migrants and refugees sank off the island of Folegandros, also in southern Greece, killing at least 3 people.

At least 13 people were rescued, including Iraqis, Syrians and Egyptians.

UNHCR estimates that “more than 2,500 people died or went missing while trying to cross the Mediterranean or the North African Sea Route” to reach Europe, between January and November 2021.