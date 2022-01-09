Kazakhstan confirms 164 deaths, 2,000 injured and 6,000 arrested due to protests in the country

Riot police on a street in Almaty, Kazakhstan, during anti-government protests.| Photo: EFE/EPA/STR

The wave of protests in Kazakhstan has already left 164 dead and injured around 2,000 people. The information was released by the government of Kazakhstan this Sunday (9). Also according to the government, almost 6,000 people would have been arrested accused of being involved in the protests that have been taking place since last Sunday (2) in the country motivated by the increase in the price of liquefied gas, the fuel used by many Kazakhs to fuel vehicles.

Even so, members of the country’s Interior Ministry said that the situation was “stabilizing” and that government buildings and organs that had been taken over by the protesters had now been repossessed by state forces. The real situation is difficult to verify because there was a kind of “blackout” on the internet in the country.

According to Russian TV channel Mir-24, on Sunday it was still possible to hear gunshots in Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, with a population of around 2 million, and which concentrates the most violent protests. The city’s airport, taken over by protesters last week, has already been recovered and should resume operations on Monday (10).