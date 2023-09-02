Kazakh Rybakina, world number 4, falls in the third round of the US Open.

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Kazakh tennis player Elena Rybakina, number four in the WTA ranking.
Kazakh tennis player Elena Rybakina, number four in the WTA ranking.
The Wimbledon champion in 2022, fell 6-3, 6-7 (6/8) and 6-4 against the Romanian Sorana Cirstea.
The Kazakh tennis player Elena Rybakinanumber four in the ranking of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA for its acronym in English), was eliminated in the third round of the US Open at the hands of the romanian Sorana Cirstea.
The tennis player born in Moscow, Wimbledon champion in 2022, fell 6-3, 6-7 (6/8) and 6-4 in a fast-paced duel of two hours and 49 minutes in NY.
Cirstea, 33 years old and number 30 in the WTA, will play her first round of 16 at the US Open against the Swiss belinda bencic, Olympic champion in Tokyo-2020.
Rybakina, 24, closes with this disappointment a campaign in which she was runner-up at the Australian Open and reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledonno.
AFP
