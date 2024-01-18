WHe will soon be buying his favorite pizza from Dr. at Kaufland. Oetker wants to fish from the freezer shelf and might be very surprised. Because the discounter wants to remove Oetker items from its range. That's what she reported “Food Newspaper” on Thursday. A spokesman for the Oetker Group also confirmed this “Focus”.

Some Oetker items are already missing from the shelves of the Schwarz Group discounter, which Lidl also belongs to. According to information from “Focus Online”, the deletion affects not only frozen pizzas but also baked goods and some baking ingredients. Breakfast fans and baking enthusiasts, on the other hand, can breathe a sigh of relief: muesli and pudding powder from the Oetker brand will remain with customers for now. Items from the Oetker subsidiary Coppenrath & Wiese are also affected. Products like their baked rolls are currently being offered by Kaufland at discounted prices.

The reason for the dispute is apparently long-running negotiations regarding the payment conditions for Oetker items between the discounter and the food manufacturer. Oetker is said to have increased prices last fall, whereupon Kaufland demanded price reductions. However, Oetker did not respond to the demands.

However, customers do not have to completely forego the sorted products. Kaufland will replace the missing items with other brands. Own brands are mainly used.