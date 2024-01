The President of the United States, Joe Biden | Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Thursday (18) that the bombings against the Houthi militia in Yemen will continue, although he acknowledged that these actions failed to stop the attacks carried out by the group that is now recognized as terrorist. in the Red Sea.

Biden made these statements to the press at the White House before boarding the “Marine One” helicopter for a trip to North Carolina, where he intends to give a speech about his economic initiatives.

One of the journalists asked Biden if the attacks were working, to which the president said: “When you say, 'Are they working?' Are they stopping the Houthis? No. Will they continue? Yes.”

The United States announced this Wednesday (17) the designation of the Yemeni Houthi militia as terrorists, in a context of military escalation in the Middle East.

This designation came days after a bombing campaign by the United States and the United Kingdom against the group's military targets in Yemen due to attacks that the militia has carried out since November 19 against ships in the Red Sea that, according to them, are “related to Israel or head to that country”.

These attacks could have a major impact on the world economy, as almost 15% of global maritime trade flows through the Red Sea. (With EFE Agency)