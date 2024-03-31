Katy Jara, cumbia singer and former presenter, revealed in an emotional interview the challenges she faced when converting to Christianity. With the sincerity that characterizes her, the artist shared with the audience the painful memory of her parents' rejection after her change of religion.

Katy Jara appeared in 'El reventonazo de la Chola'

The testimony ofand Katy Jara came to life on the stage of 'El reventonazo de la Chola', in which, between tears and emotions, he detailed the path he had traveled from his recognition in the field of cumbia to his encounter with the Christian faith. “When I started this project it was very difficult”he confessed, referring to both his personal transformation and the initial reaction of those around him.

What did Katy Jara say about her parents?

The relationship with his parents, according to Katy, went through moments of tension and disagreement after his conversion. The artist did not avoid the topic and bravely addressed the impact generated by her new spiritual orientation. “They did not agree and it is very sad when your parents reject this new life; but little by little they understood it,” story.

What did Katy Jara say about Christian Cueva?

Recently, Katy Jara expressed her support for the soccer player's choice to seek solace in faith and stressed that such actions are well regarded by God. “Amen. The thing is that our fight is not against the temptations that he has. The fight is against the negative spiritual influence that was on him and made him act that way, if there is something that pleases God, it is good that he takes the initiative to recover his marriage.”he commented.

How did Katy Jara become a Christian?

Katy Jara told her followers that her husband was the first to pray to receive Christ in his heart. At that first moment, she did not join due to her doubts and fears, since she was involved in cumbia concerts. “At first I didn't accompany him because I was afraid and I was committed to my cumbia concerts,” she said on her Facebook.

The singer also shared that, during her second COVID-19 infection, she chose to open her heart to Christ, moved mainly by the fear of losing her husband or that her daughter would become infected. “I decided to open my heart to Christ out of fear, worried about what might happen to my husband and daughter,” she continued.

“We have both given ourselves to Christ in our hearts (…) After many months of studying, together again we decided to receive Christ in our hearts in a genuine way and with a burning desire to start a new life,” concluded the former television presenter.