The Public Ministry, which carried out the raid on the Presidential Palace and the residence of President Dina Boluarte, reported that it found evidence suggesting that a Rolex brand watch, previously described by the president as an antique piece, was acquired in 2023, although It was not found. The president described the event as an arbitrary and abusive procedure by the Prosecutor's Office, which from the beginning reported that it was part of the open investigation for alleged illicit enrichment.