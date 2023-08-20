Saturday, August 19, 2023, 20:31



The athlete from Muleño, Mohamed Katir, qualified this Saturday for the semifinal of the 1,500-meter event of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest after being second in his series (the third in the classification), with a time of 3:34.34, after the Dutchman Niels Laros. , who was the one who won the qualifying round. However, Katir controlled the race as he wished, leaving the rest to do so, with the last two laps to go, decide the qualifying order.

Mo Katir assured after the race that “there have been many months of sacrifice and many months away from home and hopefully all the effort will bear fruit, I have positioned myself with two laps to go so that the rivals do not complicate things for me, I hope to be able to repeat it the same tomorrow.”